Gunmen Open Fire on Borno Governor’s Convoy

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The convoy of the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, was attacked at Baga, a town in the state, on Wednesday.

Reports say the governor was on his way to some internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Borno when the incident occurred.

“The governor went to Kukawa, and on his way to Baga his convoy was attacked. Nobody was injured,” a source said.

As at the time of filing this report, it is unclear if the Boko Haram insurgents are behind the attack.

According to reports, Governor Zulum has not returned to the state capital as of 9:10pm on Wednesday but Mohammed Mai Bukar, one of his aides, has assured the residents that he is safe.

In a Facebook post, Bukar wrote: “To Our Concerned citizens H.E Prof. Zulum and his entourage are all fine and there was (were) no casualties. Thanks!”

African Examiner reports that this is the second known attack on the convoy of Governor Zulum this year.