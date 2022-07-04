Again, Unknown Gunmen Set INEC Office Ablaze In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The criminal elements terrorizing parts of South- East Nigeria Sunday night continued with their nefarious activity as they attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC office in Ogurute, Igboeze North Council area Headquarters, Enugu State, setting the facility on fire.

African Examiner learnt that the arsonists perpetrated the unholy act late in the night.

Recalled that INEC office in Igboeze – South and Udenu local government Areas of the state were burnt by yet to be identified hoodlums sometime in May 2021.

Shortly after the two Council areas were attacked, the Commission’s Headquarters building located at Independence Layout axis of Enugu got its own baptism of fire from the criminal elements who wreaked havoc on the facility on May 16th, 2021.

The governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led State government had recently announced a curfew of 6pm to 6am in Igbo South and North local government Areas, following incessant attacks of the areas by deadly unknown Gunmen.

However, despite the deployment of heavy security personnel, including Soldiers to the localities, as a result of the ugly development, the attacks by the criminal elements has continued unabated.

A source who craved anonymity said that for fear of uncertainty the State fire Service at Ogurute could not move in until security was provided, adding that by the time security was provided the heavy inferno had almost destroyed the building completely.

Efforts by our Correspondent to speak with the Enugu State police Relations officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, and the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, was not successful, as their mobile phone lines could not go through as at the time of filing this report.