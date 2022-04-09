Nigerians Elated As Rotimi Amaechi Declares Intention To Succeed Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The decision of the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to contest for the 2023 presidential elections has sparked social media debate.

African Examiner writes that Amaechi announced his ambition to become Nigeria’s President in 2023 at an ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) event in Rivers State.

According to him, he would seek the party’s ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President”, he announced.

This development has elicited social media reactions as some Nigerians took to their Twitter handles to reflect on an Amaechi’s presidency. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@SusanHenshaw50 writes: “Congratulations to Amaechi for declaring. We have qualified candidates, they should join the race and win or lose on their own merit, in a competitive setting. That is real democracy.”

@KingArthurOG writes: “As soon as Wike declared, it was to me foregone conclusion that Amaechi would as well.”

@Topboychriss writes: “Amaechi is declaring for President today. He is welcomed to the race. The game is the game.”

@NewmanWokne_Eze writes: “The composure and mental stability of this man in the midst of tension and uncertainty is unmatched. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is a man.”

@De_Moshood writes: “Honorable Minister Of transportation Baba Rótìmí Amaechi has finally declared his Presidential Ambition. Amaechi could be Buhari’s Choice at least.”