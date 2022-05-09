Gunmen Set Ablaze Truck Carrying Cattle In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over 40 cows were burnt and many persons injured as gunmen attacked a truck carrying cows in Anambra State yesterday.

The incident took place at Uga in Aguata local government area.

The truck was also set ablaze.

An eyewitness disclosed that none of the cows came out alive, while the driver and others in the truck were injured.

The source stated that the people who did the damage were over 10 and were shouting “This is Biafra land and not Fulani “

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, said that the cows do not belong to his members.

He said he heard about the incident, adding that the cows belonged to some Igbo businessmen.

Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident, but said the cows were rescued by the quick intervention of security operatives.

He also said the persons on board the truck including the driver were rescued unhurt, adding that only the front of the truck got burnt and not the entire body.

He said the locals helped security operatives to put off the fire and rescue the people.

Tochukwu said the command would investigate what actually transpired.