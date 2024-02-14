‘More To Be Done,’ Gov Diri Says As He Begins Second Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, on Wednesday, assured the people of the state of his administration’s determination to deliver more projects to them.

Diri, who stated this during his swearing in for a second term in office, admitted that he worked during the first tenure. He, however, admitted that more needs to be done, promising not to let the people down.

“We achieved remarkable milestones in various sectors during our first term, we also recognise that there is still more to be done,” he said.

“We can say with humility that in the last four years, we did not merely count the years, we have made the years truly count.”

Giving his scorecard, Diri explained that the state government worked so hard to improve the conditions of the road networks, schools and hospitals for the overall good of Bayelsa State.

The governor also recalled that his administration provided employment opportunities for the people, dealt decisively with the state’s security challenges as well as tackled what he described as disunity in the Niger Delta State.

“Four years later, we can modestly tell ourselves that we have done well. This could not have been possible without your support.

“Like the legendary footballer Pele once said, no individual can win a game by himself alone. The synergy and trust among us made it possible for us to come thus far,” he added.

Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, took the oath of office administered by the State Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The occasion was graced by dignitaries such as Vice President Kashim Shettima; ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan; as well as Vice President of Liberia, Jeremiah Koung.

Governors in attendance were Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), AbdulRahman AbdulRazak (Kwara), and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa).





