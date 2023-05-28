Haaland Wins Premier League Player Of The Season

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Erling Haaland has won the 2022/2023 Premier League Player of the Season following a record-breaking debut term in England’s elite championship.

The Manchester City forward bagged an incredible 36 league goals in just 35 games– shattering a 29-year record for the most strikes in a Premier League campaign.

There could only be one name after a record breaking debut season 👏@ErlingHaaland is the 2022/23 @premierleague Player of the Season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7ajgeo2uub

Haaland saw off competition from teammate Kevin De Bryne, Arsenal’s duo of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane of Tottenham, and Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier to scoop the prize after a vote cast by the public, Premier League club skippers, and a panel of football experts.

It had to be him!@ErlingHaaland is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Season 🤩#PLAwards | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/MxI9cpE8QX

— Premier League (@premierleague) May 27, 2023

Recently, the Norwegian won the 2023 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award. He had more than 80 percent of the votes to claim the accolade.

Haaland is also in contention for the PFA Player of the Season award.

“Everyone at Manchester City is delighted for Erling and would like to send our congratulations on another well-deserved accolade,” his club said on their website.

He also won the Young Player of the Season award for this term. The Norwegian has scored 52 goals in all competitions as City close in on a treble.

Congratulations, Erling! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CgbLq3FKeW

— Premier League (@premierleague) May 27, 2023

.@ErlingHaaland has also been awarded @premierleague Young Player of the Season! 🏅

Congratulations! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0g2aYJNGyn

— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 27, 2023

“I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season – thank you to everyone who voted for me,” said Haaland in a City statement.

“It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me.”

“These awards would not have been possible without my amazing teammates, the manager, and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch,” added Haaland.

“Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong.”

When Pep Guardiola’s men visit Brentford on Sunday, Haaland will have a chance to add to his season’s goal tally.

They also face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final next month.

Saturday’s award means a Manchester City player has gotten the Player of the Season prize for four years in a row.

De Bryne took it in 2019/20 and 2021/22 while Ruben Dias clinched the prize in 2020/21. Before then, Vincent Kompany had won it in 2011/12.

City have already won the league this season, the third time in a row and the fifth in the last six campaigns.