Hardship: Jos Prison Inmates Protest Food Ration Cuts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Friday, the inmates at the Jos Correctional Center, Plateau State staged a protest concerning the economic hardship facing the country.

According to available information, the protest started immediately and the inmates were informed of the downward review of sizes of food in the correctional center.

The inmates also refused to take instructions from the custodial officials and also refused breakfast during the protest.

According to Daily Trust, the inmates gathered at the center of the prison yard as they shouted on top of their voices.

The inmates were, however, dispersed by the prison officials, who used tear gas to force them back to their rooms.

The Comptroller of the Jos Correctional Center, Raphael Ibinuhi, has since confirmed the development as he blamed the protest on the high cost of living.

Ibinhui said: “The problem has to do with the high cost of goods in the market. The contractor in charge of the foods said they are being forced by the price of food items to reduce the size of the plate of foods.

“So, it is the food size that provoked the protest. I don’t think the protest is necessary because the food challenge and the cost of items is a national issue that the federal government is already addressing.

“And I want to believe that since it is a national issue, whatever step taken by the federal government to address it will be felt everywhere in the country including the Correctional centers.”