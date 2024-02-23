Hardship: Protesters Hijack Foodstuff Trailer In Niger

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A protest concerning the rising food prices which began on Thursday morning reportedly turned violent as hoodlums allegedly hijacked a trailer load of foodstuff along the Suleja-Kaduna road.

According to The Punch, eyewitnesses stated that the protesters took charge of the trailer which was loaded with rice and other items after they overpowered the driver.

One of the eyewitnesses said, “I saw the miscreants surrounding the trailer and chanting protest songs that it is their food. Before we knew what was happening, the hoodlums had overpowered the driver of the trailer who had to run for dear life and they began to steal from the trailer.”

The witness further disclosed that security operatives consisting of soldiers, police and civil defence personnel later came into the scene of the protest firing teargas to disperse the protesters.

“It took some time before security operatives got to the scene to start shooting teargas and trying to make an arrest,” the source added.

The state police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

Abiodun stated that the Suleja Area Commander ACP Sani Musa mobilised patrol teams to the scene and dispersed the protesters to make the highway free from traffic congestion.

“There was a protest this morning along Kaduna road, Suleja, and the protest plan was not communicated to the Police, it was later discovered to be hijacked by some miscreants who blocked the highway.

“Area Commander Suleja, ACP Sani Musa mobilised patrol teams to the scene, dispersed the protesters and the highway was cleared for free flow of traffic, however, monitoring continues,” Abidun said.