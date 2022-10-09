Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England Grouped With Italy To Slug It Out With Other Groups

Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England Grouped With Italy To Slug It Out With Other GroupsLatest News, Sports News Sunday, October 9th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Defending champions Italy and England met in the final of Euro 2020 but have now been pitted against each other in their bid to qualify for the tournament in Germany. North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini’s side from reaching the World Cup, will also feature in Group C.
The top two countries from each group – seven of which include just five countries – will qualify.
Scotland have been grouped with Spain and Norway while Wales will face Croatia.
But the Republic of Ireland seemingly faces a tough challenge after being drawn with Netherlands and France.
Two teams from each of the three groups with six countries will also qualify for Euro 2024.
Northern Ireland, also in a six-country group, will play Denmark, Finland and Slovenia.
Germany, as hosts, have qualified automatically for the tournament while three countries will qualify from the play-offs.
The Euro 2024 qualifying groups
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
The first round of qualifiers takes place between March 23-25, 2023, while the final matches are on November 19-21, 2023.
However, the four Nations League finalists will not be in action on either matchday three or four as they will be competing in the finals of that tournament.
