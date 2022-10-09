Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England Grouped With Italy To Slug It Out With Other Groups

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Defending champions Italy and England met in the final of Euro 2020 but have now been pitted against each other in their bid to qualify for the tournament in Germany. North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini’s side from reaching the World Cup, will also feature in Group C.

The top two countries from each group – seven of which include just five countries – will qualify.

Scotland have been grouped with Spain and Norway while Wales will face Croatia.

But the Republic of Ireland seemingly faces a tough challenge after being drawn with Netherlands and France.

Two teams from each of the three groups with six countries will also qualify for Euro 2024.

Northern Ireland, also in a six-country group, will play Denmark, Finland and Slovenia.

Germany, as hosts, have qualified automatically for the tournament while three countries will qualify from the play-offs.

The Euro 2024 qualifying groups

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

The first round of qualifiers takes place between March 23-25, 2023, while the final matches are on November 19-21, 2023.

However, the four Nations League finalists will not be in action on either matchday three or four as they will be competing in the finals of that tournament.