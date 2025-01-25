Having Governorship Ambition Not A Sin — Obasa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Embattled former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, says nursing an ambition to become the governor of Lagos in 2027 is not a sin.

During a press briefing at his residence in the GRA area of Ikeja, the Lagos capital, on Saturday, Obasa challenged any leader in the state to tell Lagosians when and where he told them he wanted to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Obasa said, “Having (an) ambition to become a governor is not a sin. However, I said it on the floor of the house when the budget was presented that I had no thoughts of governorship but that does not mean I am not qualified or that I lack experience and I still maintain that.”

“I’m still the speaker until the right thing has been done,” he said, faulting the militarisation of the assembly complex during the impeachment process. He also claimed his removal as speaker took place in his absence — when he was out of Nigeria.

Obasa was removed as Lagos speaker on Monday, January 13, 2025, when more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative house voted him out over alleged misconduct and sundry offenses.

Obasa’s deputy, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, was immediately elected the new Speaker, becoming the first female to take charge of the legislative body in the South-West state.

Obasa, from Agege Constituency I, was first elected into the House in 2007. He has been in the chamber since then. He emerged speaker in June 2015 before his removal in January 2025.