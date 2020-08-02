Heavily Armed Gunmen Kidnap Lawyer, Businessman in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed bandits suspected to be Herdsmen weekend kidnapped a lawyer and businessman along Ugwogo-Isi-Uzo road and took them to an unknown destination.

Our Correspondent gathered that the two victims hails from Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu state, South-‘East Nigeria

Both of them were said to have travelled in a Sienna bus to their village and were returning to Enugu with their families when the heavily armed kidnappers accosted them around Ora river axis, the boundary between Enugu East and Isi-Uzo local government areas.

The two men were commanded out of the vehicle and taken away while the wife to one of the victims and children were left stranded on the road

Those who crossed the scene shortly after that incident, at about 7pm said the hoodlums used vehicles to block the road and shut spradonically with some pallets of the bullet left behind in the scene.

Families of the abducted persons said the kidnappers were yet to make contact with them as at press time, but it was learnt Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had ordered for combing of surrounding bushes in the locality.

The Enugu State Police Command is yet to make any statement on the incident, even as its Spokesman, Public Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, could not pick calls nor reacted to text message put across to him on the development.