Heavyweight Boxing: Anthony Joshua Brutally Defeats Francis Ngannou In 2nd Round

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports News Friday, March 8th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Francis Ngannou dropped three times inside two rounds, including a massive right hand hit by Anthony Joshua that left Ngannou out on the canvas.

In the second round, a devastating right that landed on Francis’ face, bending him backward and immediately prompting the referee to stop the fight,

Speaking after the fight, Joshua advised Ngannou not to leave boxing following his defeat today.

Next fight, Joshua now  waits for the winner of The Gypsy King and Oleksandr Usyk. 

 

