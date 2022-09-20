Heavyweight Boxing: ‘Underrate Joshua At Your Own Peril’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Deontay Wilder’s head trainer Malik Scott believes Anthony Joshua’s chances in the potential title clash with Tyson Fury should not be overlooked.

Fury, who is the current WBC heavyweight champion, fought the former champion, Wilder three times.

In their third encounter, which took place last October, Fury overcame two knockdowns to eventually stop Wilder in the 11th round.

Fury and Joshua are now in advanced talks to meet in the ring on December 3 for the WBC title.

Public opinion views Joshua as a huge underdog in the fight – coming off back-to-back losses to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk, who is much smaller than Fury, who many regard as the best heavyweight in the sport currently.

However, Scott disagrees with the popular opinion. “It’s a great time for AJ to take the Fury fight. I believe AJ is in a mindset that he has something to prove. He wants to get back up on the horse. He wants to go again. Tyson and him have always wanted to fight each other, the big question, is it really going to happen? I mean, nowadays we’re just in the place where there is so much business and people are so selfish and everyone wants to be greedy.”

“But what I like the most and what you have to give AJ credit for is he said whatever deal that they’re offering. You have to respect that, absolutely. He said whatever deal they offer me, I’ll take. He believes he can beat Tyson Fury. I AJ believes he can beat Tyson Fury.”

While most are giving Joshua no chance at all, Scott strongly feels the British-Nigerian star pugilist has the skills to upset the odds.