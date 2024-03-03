Hold Harrysong Responsible If Anything Happens To My Kids –Ex-Wife Cries Out

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alexer Peres Harry, The estranged wife of singer, Harrysong, has stated that the singer should be held responsible if anything should happen to their children.

Alexer took to her Instagram story on Saturday explaining that after their separation they agreed on co-parenting but the singer opted out from the deal after a month.

She accused the singer of being a deadbeat dad alleging that Harrysong seized her phone and deleted “all evidence” she had against him.

Alexer writes: “@iamharrysong If anything happens to my kids you’ll be held responsible. #deadbeat.

“Those receipts you think you documented I have more too. You think is by blocking me. Let’s co-parent in peace you agreed for just a month and now you say you won’t take responsibility anymore. How? Seized my phone, wiped everything including all evidence I had. You’re still threatening my mom. Have kept quiet enough not anymore.”