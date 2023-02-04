Hold Me Responsible If I Fail – Peter Obi

AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has tasked Nigerians to hold him responsible if he fails to live up to expectations if elected as president.

Obi stated this as he addressed a town hall audience in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The former Anambra State governor used the opportunity to remind residents of Abia State that the 2023 general elections presented a rare opportunity for ordinary Nigerians to take back their country and turn around its fortunes.

Obi said: “The 2023 election is not about ethnicity, tribalism or religion.

“Nigerians from different tribes, ethnic groups and religions buy food from the same market, face the same insecurity, unemployment and suffering.

“I’m not contesting this election because I’m an Igbo man, but because I’m a Nigerian and the most qualified to be the president with the votes of Nigerians who want new Nigerians.

“We want to build a Nigeria where everyone will be proud of the green passport. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production and end the ASUU strike and ensure that our students graduate right on time.

“On the election day, vote for the Labour Party, and stay back to ensure that your votes are counted and recorded.”