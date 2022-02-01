Gunshots Heard Near Guinea-Bissau Presidential Palace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Tuesday, repeated gunshots were heard near the presidential palace in Bissau, the capital city of Guinea-Bissau.

As of the time of filing this report, it is not yet clear those responsible for the gunfire, as soldiers are said to have surrounded the building where President Umaro Sissoco Embaló is reportedly presiding a cabinet meeting.

African Examiner recalls that Guinea-Bissau since independence from Portugal has suffered a series of coups and military revolts.