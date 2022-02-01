W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunshots Heard Near Guinea-Bissau Presidential Palace

Posted by African News, Latest News, News Around Africa Tuesday, February 1st, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Tuesday, repeated gunshots were heard near the presidential palace in Bissau, the capital city of Guinea-Bissau.

As of the time of filing this report, it is not yet clear those responsible for the gunfire, as soldiers are said to have surrounded the building where President Umaro Sissoco Embaló is reportedly presiding a cabinet meeting.



 African Examiner recalls that Guinea-Bissau since independence from Portugal has suffered a series of coups and military revolts.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=73334

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us