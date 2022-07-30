How Abductors Of Nollywood Actress Cleared Her Bank Account – AGN President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has stated that all the money in Cynthia Okereke’s account was cleared on Friday.

Rollas, who was giving an update on the alleged kidnap of his members, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell (Agbogidi), stated that the veteran actors are for now, only missing, and have not been confirmed to be abducted.

He said, “We have not confirmed the kidnap as it were. The only thing we know is that all the money in Cynthia Okereke’s account was cleared this morning (Friday).

“We are expecting to get a kind of signal from the people holding them hostage to know whether it is kidnapping or not”.

It could be recalled that the Director of Communications of the AGN, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, in a statement issued, had stated that the two actors were suspected to have been kidnapped.