How Cabals Hijacked Tinubu’s Govt – Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Dalung

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung on Wednesday claimed that cabals in the Presidency have hijacked the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Dalung, who was a minister under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, alleged that members of the cabals include some of Tinubu’s appointees in the Presidency who are working with ulterior motives outside the government.

Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, Dalung tasked President Tinubu to avoid the cabals and to appoint only those who believe in his vision, and who he knows.

Dalung said: “The cabal is possible and avoidable. The only way to avoid this cabal while making your first critical appointments is the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Minister of Justice – you must be able to bring the people whom you know and believe in your vision.

“These cabals we are talking about, their foot soldiers are more active than them, they don’t hold strategic appointments, but they are either SA, or PA, the Chief of Staff.

“These are the people who leak the memos and monitor everything the President is doing and relating it to the powers vested outside the government.

“Even this very government has been hijacked by the cabals.”





