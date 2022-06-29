2023: Tinubu Deserves To Succeed Buhari – Yoruba Actors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba Nollywood actors on Wednesday endorsed the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The thespians gave their support for the APC national leader in a video clip as they applauded him for his support for the movie industry, practitioners, and the ex-governors influence across the country.

Those featured in the video clip include Yinka Quadri, Jide Kosoko, Fausat Balogun, Taiwo Hassan, Femi Adebayo, Shola Kosoko, Faithia Williams, Saheed Balogun, Murphy Afolabi, and Eniola Ajao among others.

In the one minute-thirteen second’s video clip which is from the League of Actors, the thespians who took turns to speak in Yoruba gave reasons why Tinubu deserved to succeed Buhari.

Uploading the video clip on his Instagram page, Yinka Quadri stated that it was the South-West region, particularly the Yoruba people’s turn to become president.

He wrote: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a bridge-builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines that is capable of uniting the country. We have identified him as an exceptional manager of resources and a seasoned administrator and we are convinced that the nation needs him in the next dispensation.

“We have discovered a man who is ready to sacrifice all he has for his fatherland…the least sacrifice we can make is to let the whole country see the Leadership we have seen, feel the compassion we have felt; and move the maker of modern Lagos (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) to the molder of a greater Nigeria.

“Nigerians, we need to rise and give Tinubu an unequivocal charge: to springboard Nigeria into a growth phase several leaps ahead, the way Lagos State — under his guide— left the launch platform two decades ago, has stayed the positive course and is now the 5th biggest economy in Africa (rated as a nation). We must not fail to give this indefatigable leader with such an audacious spirit, a creative instinct, and a striking mission a clear mandate to make the biggest difference possible to our collective trajectory of growth and development as a nation. What would it take? Our massive turnout and count of votes in the 2023 presidential election.

“I, Alhaji Olayinka Quadri pledge my support for BAT not because I was paid to do so but because of Asiwaju’s support and influence to all and sundry over the years. The majority of actors who venture into politics today do so because of the influence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. By God grace, Asiwaju will move from Jagaban of Lagos to Asiwaju of Nigeria. For all your sacrifices, for all your effort, God will reward you this time…. If we look at the rotation of leaders in Nigeria over the years, it is very crystal clear it is Yoruba turn to be president.

“BAT, Eyin lol kan (you’re the next).”