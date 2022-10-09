How Davido Sent Boys To Attack Me, Dammy Krane Alleges Threat To Life

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, has alleged threats to his life by persons he described as “boys” hired by Davido.

Krane disclosed this on his Twitter page on Saturday as he called the police to people loitering around his home.

The singer alleged that one of Davido’s “boys” named AB Kush also attempted to break into his car with him locked in.

According to Krane, the events were captured on CCTV camera.

“Davido sent his boys to attack me but they failed. Thanks to the safety and security measures by the government. I have a full video of David’s boy AB Kush trying to force my car door open and attack me,” Dammy Krane tweeted.

“This same guy also came sneaking around my house after this attempt. All attempts were caught by the security surveillance cameras. This is threat to life.

“Not safe to leave my house at this point. They have been sneaking around my house. It’s all on [the] footage.”

Reacting to the tweet, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police spokesperson, tasked Krane to file a formal complaint or have a relative do so for him.

“Lodge a formal complaint at the nearest police station. Kindly detail a friend/relative/lawyer to lodge a complaint on your behalf. It will be taken up,” the police PRO said.

As of the time of filing this report, Davido is yet to publicly speak or refute Dammy Krane’s allegations against him