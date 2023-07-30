How Electricity Hike Will Worsen Misery For Nigerians, ICAN Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Institution of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has cautioned that an increase in electricity tariff would further increase the misery of Nigerians, especially Small and Medium Enterprises.

Dr Innocent Okwuosa, the president of ICAN, disclosed this in a recent statement.

The African Examiner writes that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, had stated that eleven electricity distribution companies had written a letter to the government asking for tariff reviews.

Innocent Okwuosa stated that any move to increase electricity tariff will directly cause havoc to businesses and Nigerians.

He tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s federal government to stop any proposal to hike electricity tariff since Nigerians are still struggling to cope with fuel price increments, forex challenges and many economic woes.

The African Examiner recalls that the Senate and House of Assembly had called on NERC to suspend any plans to hike electricity tariffs.





