How I Almost Committed Suicide – Iyanya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known as Iyanya, has opened up on how he almost committed suicide after he became bankrupt in 2020.

Iyanya made this revelation when he featured on the Tea With Tay podcast hosted by actor Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, aka Taymesan.

According to him, he lost his home and was staying in a hotel but couldn’t afford the hotel bills anymore at some point.

This was the period when he was taken to court by his former management, Temple Management Company, for allegedly “stealing” a car belonging to the company.

He said: “I was in court for a long time, I didn’t do shows. I couldn’t do anything. You know, when you stop doing shows, you now have to fall back on your savings. But when you are popping, that inflow [of money] is different, the way you spend is different from the way you spend whatever you saved. So, I felt it.

“I got to a point where I was like, mehn, I need to start touring. That was a crazy period for me. Guess what, two days after my last court case, COVID-19 started. I was stalked. I was in a hotel. My house was gone. I was in the hotel for a very long time. It got to one point, I couldn’t pay for the hotel bills anymore.

“The owner of the hotel is such a great human being. I have never seen such an amazing human being like that. He allowed me to stay there. His name is Alaba. He allowed me to stay there for over a year. COVID literally caught up with me there. So, imagine not doing shows. Not touring for over a year, no inflow, and you are in court for the whole year. And then finally, it’s looking like the court case is finishing, the lockdown.

“I was in that hotel throughout the lockdown. I almost committed suicide. The manager stopped me one time. All of that stuff. Madness, man.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



