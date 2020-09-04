Police Nab Anambra Man For Attempting To Kill Woman For Ritual

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Anambra State, Southeast Nigeria’s, has nabbed a 41-year-old suspected ritualist, Mr. Ogbonna Nwankwo, for attempting to cut off a lady’s breast in a motel located at Orumba South Council Area of the state after stabbing her with a knife which made her unconscious.

According to the Police Command, the suspect attempted to remove the victim’s breast after stabbing her with knife causing her intestine to come out before he was apprehended by youths in the locality.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital, said: “he attempted to run away but the mob beat him to a stupor before the police arrived and took him to a hospital for treatment.

He said the state commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Around 8am, there was a report of an attempted murder of one Bella Joseph, 29, residing at Dollar Inn Motel, Ihite, in the Orumba South LGA of Anambra State by a lodger, Ogbonna Nwankwo, 41, of Ihite town, in the same LGA.

Mohammed added: “The suspect allegedly attempted to murder the lady inside the motel room by stabbing her with a knife in her stomach.

“He tried to cut off the right side of her breast, using the same knife, probably for a ritual purpose. He thought that she was dead before he was apprehended following her shout for help, which drew the attention of the motel manager.

“Consequently, the scene was visited by police operatives attached to the Umunze division and the victim was rushed to a specialist hospital at Nnewi for treatment.

“The suspect, who was seriously manhandled by an angry mob and beaten to stupor, was arrested by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment” adding that a bloodstained knife was recovered from the scene.

