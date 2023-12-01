How Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Will Reduce Simon Ekpa, Peter Obi’s Popularity – Ohanaeze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organisation believe that the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will reduce the popularity of self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Ohanaeze made this known in a statement by the factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Isiguzoro Okechukwu saying that Kanu’s release will push the activities of Ekpa in the Southeast to the “annals of history.”

The statement reads: “It has come to our attention that certain mischievous Igbo political elites and deviant opportunists are attempting to take undue credit for Nnamdi Kanu’s potential release.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges President Tinubu not to entertain any visits or demands from these individuals, as the credit for Kanu’s release should solely be attributed to him.

“We emphasise that the effects of Nnamdi Kanu’s release will gradually diminish the rising popularity of both Peter Obi and Simon Ekpa in the Southeast.

“Additionally, from a security perspective, Ekpa’s disruptive activities and terrorist tendencies in the Southeast will be consigned to the annals of history.”





