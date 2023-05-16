Lagos Govt Alerts Commuters Amid Plans To Inaugurate Dangote Refinery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the proposed commissioning of the Dangote Refinery by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, the Lagos State Government has urged residents to plan their movement in and out of the Lekki-Epe corridor between 8 am and 2 pm.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, issued the alert in a statement on Monday.

Oladeinde noted that the warning became imperative, particularly for regular road users in Lekki-Epe zone, due to high vehicular movement that would be witnessed on the axis as a result of the commissioning.

The commissioner further urged residents to plan their journeys around the axis, in order to forestall avoidable delays in travel time.

The statement added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic enforcement personnel had been charged to ensure effective management and control of traffic.

Additionally, it urged motorists to cooperate with the agencies for a seamless flow of traffic.