How Obaseki Caused Philip Shaibu To Leave APC —Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday stated that the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu left the All Progressives Congress, APC because he was frustrated by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole stated this at UNIBEN on Saturday in the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship campaign.

Oshiomhole, who was the former governor of Edo State also accused Obaseki of diverting funds and allocations from the Federal Government which was meant for projects in the state.

On September 21, eligible voters in Edo State will decide their next governor.

The major contenders in the election are Monday Okpebholo of the APC, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, LP.