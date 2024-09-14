W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

How Obaseki Caused Philip Shaibu To Leave APC —Oshiomhole

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Saturday, September 14th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday stated that the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu left the All Progressives Congress, APC because he was frustrated by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole stated this at UNIBEN  on Saturday in the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship campaign.

Oshiomhole, who was the former governor of Edo State also accused Obaseki of diverting funds and allocations from the Federal Government which was meant for projects in the state.

The African Examiner writes that on September 21, eligible voters in Edo State will decide their next governor.

The major contenders in the election are Monday Okpebholo of the APC, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, LP.

 

