Aggrieved Members Accuse Agric Minister Of Embezzling BSO Campaign Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Serious crisis is currently brewing in the President Muhammadu Buhari Support Organization (BSO), over alleged embezzlement of campaign funds running into hundreds of millions by the Coordinating head, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar.

Aside, pocketing the cash monies donated to the Pro-Buhari group by his friends and associates, both in Nigeria and Diaspora, to support his second term presidential project in 2019, the Minister is also alleged to have converted into private use over fifty assorted branded campaign vehicles donated to the body for the support of the presidential project.

The vehicles which our Correspondent learnt were originally meant for distribution to state chapters of (BSO) for the campaign assignment in the 36 States of the federation and federal capital Territory Abuja, ended up as private property of the Honourable Minister in Kaduna, as some are still parked in the premises of a private building suspected to belong to him.

Dr. Abubakar, who is said to be nursing governorship ambition in Kaduna state come 2023, has, equally allegedly converted BSO into his personal organization, following it’s registration in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as his private Foundation.

African Examiner, equally gathered that since after the 2019 general elections, all efforts by leaders of the group, particularly State Coordinators to make the Minister convene a meeting with a view to briefing the house on the organization’s financial status has met a brick wall, as he has bluntly refused to do the needful.

A close source to the group from one of the northern states who craved anonymity in an interview with our correspondent said “my brother, the Minister of Agriculture and Coordinating head of BSO, Dr. Abubakar, is a greedy man, and has disappointed us woefully.

“He has bluntly refused to account for the huge amount of monies donated to (BSO) by friends of President Buhari to support his 2019 presidential ambition.

“But one thing the Minister has refused to understand is that we members of BSO, know all the sources of the funds and amount they donated, we have our records, at the appropriate time we will expose him before president Buhari and the world.

“The Minister has converted the over 50 branded campaign vehicles donated to BSO for the Buhari’s second term in office project to his personal property.

“Our investigation has revealed that some of the vehicles which he initially packed at the premises of one of his buildings in Kaduna have developed wings and disappeared.

“We are also aware of about 400 hundred million naira raised for the campaign by the president’s friends, through the women and youth wings of the campaign body which was handed over to the same Minister, and up till as Ispeak, he is yet to account for it.

“These vehicles were originally meant for distribution to state Coordinators, but he hijacked, them and took them to Kaduna without distributing them for the purpose they were meant for

“This is a man who is nursing the ambition of becoming governor of Kaduna State in 2023. What it means is that if he realizes his dream, he will sell the state.

“So, my brother, nobody is trying to blackmail or paint the Minister black, rather, what we are asking for is for him to call a meeting of all (BSO) leaders and do the needful of accounting for every kobo that came into the coffers of the organization for the purpose of Mr. President’s second term campaign project.

“Can you imagine, he has allegedly changed the name of BSO to a private Foundation without the consent or knowledge of the leaders, and members.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the Honourable Minister on the allegations were unsuccessful, as he did not take calls put forward to his mobile telephones line.