Hunger Strike: Enugu Residents Shun Exercise, Remain Indoor, Roads Deserted

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – For fear of the unknown, Residents of Enugu, the Enugu State capital, South East Nigeria Thursday shunned the Nationwide bad governance protest which commenced today, 1st August 2024 across Nigeria, as they remained indoors, even as shops and private offices were closed.

The protest is expected to end on August 10th, 2024.

Our Correspondent who went round the city observed that shops, shopping malls, banks, markets, public and private offices were under lock and keys, a development that paralyzed social and economic activities.

All the major markets in the city such as Kenyetta, Ogbete, New Haven, and Artisan markets were not left out.

Some of the residents who craved anonymity while speaking to our Correspondent said they decided not to participate in the protest for fear of uncertainty, adding that they are yet to recover fully from the 2022 #EndSars terrible experience which threw them and family members into pains and agony after their shops were destroyed and looted by hoodlums during the violent protest.

Students of Higher institutions within the city such the University of Nigeria UNN, Enugu campus UNEC and Institute of Management and Technology IMT also stayed indoors.

Heavy security presence at various locations may have also put fear on residents. The ever busy Emene, Ogui and Airport roads were also deserted.

Some Civil Society groups CSOs which had earlier indicated interest to participate, were nowhere to be seen.

Recall that various youth organizations such as Ohaneze Youths, National Associates of Nigerian Students (NANs) in Enugu state amongst others, had at different media briefings hinted that they won’t participate in the protest.