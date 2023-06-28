I Almost Took To Begging Before I Had A Hit Song – Humble Smith

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Ekenedirichukwu Ijemba, aka Humble Smith, has stated that he almost became a beggar in 2015 before God helped him.

Humble Smith made this known in an interview with reality star, Kimoprah, saying that he had gone to a church in Lagos to ask for help but he later changed his mind after he got the inspiration for his hit song, ‘Osinachi’ while in the church.

He said: “Osinachi’, every lyric in that song is just me [my story]. This is a true life story. I have something to connect to everybody.

“I wrote ‘Osinachi’ in the church. I went to church to beg for money to feed. But when I got to the church, something told me I’m not a beggar. So, God blessed me with the song in the church.”

Speaking on how he got Phyno on the song and Davido on the remix, Humble Smith said, “After recording the song, they [my team] were like, ‘Guy you never blow, you need to put person [superstar] for the song to blow.’

“So, we had to reach out to Phyno for that. Then after reaching out to Phyno, the song started making waves, and Davido called for the remix. Big thanks to him.”





