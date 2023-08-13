Prominent Lawyer Launches Book On Economic Exploitation Of African Americans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A prominent attorney and a former police officer and United States Marine Corps veteran, Zulu Ali has released a book on the economic exploitation of African Americans by justice system.

The new is published from his lecture entitled, “Negroes for Sale: The Business of American Criminal Justice”.

The lecture, now available in print, analyzes the history of economic exploitation of African-Americans by the American Justice System, from inception to the present. It is also now available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book outlets.

Attorney Ali earned a juris doctorate in law (J.D.) from Trinity International University; a masters in administration of justice (M.S.) and business (M.B.A.) from University of Phoenix; a degree with a focus on African studies from Regents College through a consortium with Tennessee State University.

He and is a doctoral scholar researching pan-African business and trade at California Southern University.

In 2007, inspired by the legacy of civil rights attorneys Charles Hamilton Houston, Thurgood Marshall, and Avon Williams, Jr., who used the law and courts as a vehicle to make change and protect all people against injustice, he opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, and persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts.

He is on the list of counsel at the African Court of Justice and Human Rights in Tanzania (Africa) and the International Criminal Court at The Hague (Netherlands).

Ali served as Director of the American Committee for United Nations Oversight, an advocacy group that lobbied the United Nations for police reform in 2015.

He is the Director of the Stop and Frisk Youth Leadership Academy, which mentors and trains at-risk youth to deal with police encounters; Director of the Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic (https://zulualilaw.com/?page_id=1539), a legal clinic offering no cost and low cost legal services to military veterans; and a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. serving on the international governing body (Grand Council) as General Legal Counsel.

In addition, he is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who’s Who and a recipient of the Albert Neilson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 received the Marquis Who’s Who Humanitarian Award for 2022.

In 2017, he was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

Ali has been Honored as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in his area by the National Black Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers, a Top 10 Lawyer by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American Institute of Legal Counsel, American Jurist Institute, Attorney & Practice Magazine; and Rue Ratings Best Lawyer in America.

He is the founder and CEO of 10 Nubian Queens & 5 Kings Media, a mass media production company focusing on black family and social justice content in film, radio, theater, music, and book publishing.

He is equally the host of the radio talk show Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali, which broadcasts from NBC Radio studio in Redlands, California; and he is a member of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame – Chicago chapter.

A devoted family man, Ali has been married to his wife (Charito) since 1986, has four adult children (Christine, Whitney, Ashley, and Lynda), five grandchildren (Amayah, Tye, Izem, Amina, and Nasira), and resides in Southern California with his family.





