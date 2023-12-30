I Am Capable To Become Nigeria’s President – Governor Adeleke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has stated that he has what it takes to be the president of Nigeria.

Adeleke stated this in a recent interview with Arise News.

The governor who is also known as the “dancing governor” said: “I’m qualified to be the president of Nigeria, so why not?”

He however stated that his political trajectory is due to divine guidance, saying, “If God says that it’s time for me to become president, I will grab it and take care of my people. I’m not going to say no, anything can happen.”

Speaking on his present term as Osun governor, Adeleke assured that he is assiduously working towards transforming the state.





