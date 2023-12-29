I Am Responsible For Most Jokes Nigerian Comedians Tell – Alibaba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, better known as Alibaba, has claimed that he created most of the jokes comedians in Nigeria now tell.

The ‘King of comedy’ disclosed this in a recent episode of the The Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka, Deity Cole and Husband Material as he lamented that even though many comedians have recycled his jokes, they still feel he hasn’t done much for the comedy industry.

Alibaba said: “Sometimes some people will say I am not helping but 4/5 of the jokes you are telling are mine.

“There was one guy who called me the other day, very popular skit maker. He pushed one video out. And it’s a joke about… This one happened in Warri when someone wanted to cut somebody’s light and they brought dogs and cutlasses and told the person, ‘When you finish come down.’ I told that joke 1988. And then they turned it into skit.

“There are several skits circulating that are inspired by my jokes.”

The comedian tasked skit makers and comedians to always give credit to the originators of their content ideas.





