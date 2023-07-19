I Can’t Celebrate With Over 327 Killed This Month – Obi Speaks As He Turns 62

Obi stated that he remained grateful to God for His infinite mercies but appealed to all those who desired to celebrate him with gifts, to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.

Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 elections, says he can’t celebrate his 62nd birthday with over 327 Nigerians killed in Plateau and Benue this month.

Obi, however, humbly appealed to all those who desired to celebrate him with any kind of gifts, to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times. Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Obi said he doesn’t have any reason to celebrate his 62nd birthday due to the present state of the country especially in Benue, Plateau.

He said: “Today marks my 62nd birthday but there will be no celebration because in this month so far, over 327 innocent Nigerians have been killed in Plateau, Benue and other states in a reckless manner.

“There is far too much insecurity, violence, and bloodshed. This month alone over 200 lives have been lost to sustained violent attacks in Mangu LGA in Plateau.

“Similarly, in Benue, over 100 lives have been lost in recent times, the latest being 27 persons killed in Adogo Ugbaam, Akpuuna, and Diom communities in Ukum LGA.

“There are also many other cases of kidnappings and killings in different parts of the country. I want to celebrate in a New Nigeria where the lives and property of citizens are secured.

Obi said while he remained grateful to God for His infinite mercies, he still maintained his decision of over 20 years, that he would not celebrate his birthdays in today’s Nigeria, with the current state of the nation.

The entrepreneur said some of his friends, members of the Labour Party, and OBIdient family and supporters had asked how they could join him in celebrating that day, and even present some gifts.

The former governor, however, humbly appealed to all those who desired to celebrate him with any kind of gifts, to look around them and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times. He said: “I urge them to visit hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged and people with disabilities, and offer them such generous gifts.

“They can also visit schools of basic studies in remote areas and support them with the basic amenities they need.

“Those who wish to do more can visit various IDP camps in different parts of the country.”

Obi said he intended to do the same, adding that aside from sharing his time and resources with the less fortunate people around him, he also planned to raise money for schools and hospitals.

The former governor said the sacrifices for a better Nigeria must now start from them, the leaders and the well-placed, adding that the state of the nation must give them cause to pause and ponder.

He said he wanted to celebrate in a productive Nigeria that could create opportunities for the youths and he wanted to celebrate in a Nigeria that worked for all and which Nigerians could be proud of.

According to him, this, and not my birthday, is the true celebration that will be beneficial to all Nigerians. He noted that as Nigerians, they must always expand their imagination of the possible, believing as we do that a better Nigeria was possible.

NAN





