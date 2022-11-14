‘I Feel Betrayed At Man United’ – Cristiano Ronaldo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In the explosive interview with his friend Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Ronaldo criticised the club’s progress since he first left in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo launched an astonishing attack on Manchester United and manager Erik Ten Hag that looks certain to end his Old Trafford career.

Ronaldo accused Ten Hag and United executives of trying to force him out of the club, saying he has no respect for the Dutchman and feels ‘betrayed’.

‘I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,’ said Ronaldo.

‘Some people, they don’t want me here – not only the coach but the other two or three guys. Not only this year, but last year too.

‘Honestly, I shouldn’t say that. But listen, I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed.’

‘As Picasso said, you have to destroy it to rebuild it (the artist’s exact quote was: “Every act of creation is first an act of destruction”. And if they start with me, for me, it’s not a problem.

‘I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it differently… they have to change many, many things.’

“Here the progress has been ZERO since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club”.

“A club of this size should be at the top, but this is not the case, there are no excuses”.

“Nothing has changed here since Sir Alex left. When I decided to return to Manchester United, I followed my heart”.

“Sir Alex Ferguson said to me: ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City!’.

And I said: ‘Ok, Boss’”.

Ronaldo cited the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager last season as an example of the club’s problems.

‘I’d never even heard of him. If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Man United?’

And he even had a pop at former team-mate Wayne Rooney, saying: ‘I don’t know why he criticises me so badly, probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level.

‘I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him, which is true!’

Ronaldo is now set to head to Qatar with Portugal to play at his fifth World Cup.

United are due to play a Carabao Cup tie with Burnley, and two league matches against Nottingham Forest and Wolves when domestic action returns next month before the January transfer window opens.