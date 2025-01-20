I Had Six Miscarriages Before Going For Surrogacy – Ini Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, has opened up about her journey with infertility, saying that she has had over six miscarriages and failed IVF procedures.

Speaking in a recent episode of the reality TV series ‘Young, Famous and African,’ the 42-year-old actress stated that she got married at 26 thinking that she will be done with childbearing by 31.

However, according to her, her marital journey took a different turn because of her fertility issues.

The actress stated that her fertility struggles was the reason she had over six miscarriages and failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures.

She said: “My journey is one that I have not really been wanting to talk about because it is personal. I went through surrogacy. I never thought I would be someone who would have fertility issues.

“But I have had issues carrying pregnancies long-term. And it looked like it was not going to happen the way I wanted it to happen. So, this option came and I took it.

“I got married at the age of 26 because I thought at 31 I would have been done with childbearing and would have been retired and face my career. But life did not pan out that way. I have had over six miscarriages. I do not like to go into it. I tried. It was not a fancy way out for me. I have always wanted to do this. I have had IVF. I know what I have dealt with as a woman.”

In 2023, Ini Edo disclosed that she went through surrogacy so that she can fulfil her motherhood dream.

The African Examiner recalls that the actress got married to a US-based businessman, Philip Ehiagwina in 2008 but the marriage crashed in 2014.