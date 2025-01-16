I Have Decided Not To Speak About Reforms, Help This Govt – Emir Sanusi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the Federal Government battles to overcome multiple economic and security challenges, it will not get any help from one of the country’s most prominent traditional rulers, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

The Emir, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, made his position and plans concerning the economy and the government known in Lagos on Wednesday at the Memorial Lecture of Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja Branch organised the lecture with the theme, “Bretton Woods and the African Economies: Can Nigerians Survive Another Structural Adjustment Programme?”

“I have decided not to speak about the economy or the reforms, nor to explain anything regarding them. If I explained, it would only benefit this government, and I don’t want to aid this government,” Emir Sanusi said at the lecture, which he chaired.

The Emir who made a stunning return to the ancient and revered throne in Kano last year, four years after being deposed by the state government led then by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, is unhappy with how the Federal Government has acted towards him.

His return to power under new Kano Governor Abba Yusuf is being challenged in court by the deposed 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and there have been claims that the Federal Government favours Bayero, claims the FG has denied.

“I choose not to help this government. You see, they are my friends. If they fail to act like friends, I will not act like one,” Emir Sanusi said, explaining his decision.

“I observe their actions, and they lack credible individuals who can effectively explain their policies. However, I’m not here to assist (them). I began by offering support, but I’ve decided to stop.

“I will not discuss the matter any further. Let them come forward and explain to Nigerians why the policies they have pursued have been implemented. Meanwhile, I am enjoying a nice movie with popcorn in hand.

Although the Emir will not offer advice to the Federal Government or comment on ongoing reforms, he shared his thoughts on why the country was in the state it currently is in – unheeded warnings.

“I will say one thing. What we are going through today is at least in part, not totally, at least in part, a necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible economic management,” he said.

“People were warned decades ago that if they continued down this path, this is where they would end up. They chose not to listen.

“Is everything being done today, correct? No.”

For Emir Sanusi, rather than focus on the economy, it was best to focus on the late legal luminary for who the lecture was organised.

“For now, I am here to honour Chief Gani Fawehinmi,” Emir Sanusi, before going on to call for a return to the foundational values of integrity and highlighting the lessons of the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s life.

“What we need to do is revisit our values. Do we truly possess those values? Are we genuinely committed to our work? What is the integrity with which we approach our tasks? For someone like Gani, these are the lessons from his life,” he said.

“I am here to remind us all of what he stood for, to encourage us, and to plead with us to return, as I mentioned recently, to the distinction between who we are and what we are. Our identity is defined by those qualities that Gani embodies. They revolve around our values – what we can control and who we are.

These values, the Emir believes, matter regardless of ethnicity, religion and region.

“If you are a thief, you are a thief—whether you are Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Muslim, Christian, a lawyer, or otherwise. That is your identity,” he said.

“You could be from the north or the south, wealthy or poor, a president or an emir. These are aspects of your identity. You may not like it, but that’s the reality. Can we please begin to reflect and stop taking pride in superficial, misleading distinctions?”

‘An indelible mark’

Apart from Emir Sanusi, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, (SAN), lauded the enduring legacy of the late Fawehinmi, describing him as a symbol of courage and justice.

“The late Chief Gani Fawehinmi left an indelible mark on human rights advocacy, public service, and the legal profession,” Keyamo, who was represented by a Director in the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Henry Agbebire, said in his goodwill message.

“His legacy inspires us all with its courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to justice for the common man.”

He added, “As someone whose human rights activism began under the mentorship of Gani Fawehinmi, I take pride in the continued relevance of issues he championed, including citizens’ rights, accountable governance, and equitable public policy. These principles guide my work today.”

The minister was optimistic that “the deliberations will offer solutions that can guide our nation towards economic progress and fairness”.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe (SAN); the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Lagos State, Lawal Pedro (SAN), and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN), were among the top guests at the lecture.