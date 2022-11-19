Enugu Polling Booths Vanguard Group Insists On Electing Credible Candidates

…….Holds Zonal Town Hall Meetings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 general election gathers momentum, a political pressure group made up of several political parties under the platform of polling Booths Vanguard (PBV), has urged the Electorate in Enugu State to join hands with it in ensuring that only credible Candidates with capacity to deliver are given the mandates to serve at various levels.

It said the group which has presence in parts of the country was established with a view to promoting good governance in Nigeria including Enugu state, South East Nigeria, where it has Ex- Military governor of Gombe State, Group Captain Joe Orji, (Rtd) and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia Onyia, among other respected dignitaries as its Patrons.

Speaking on Saturday

At the Enugu West Town Hall Meeting/Interactive session with Party Candidates at Awgu local government council area of Enugu state, Comrade Adolphus Ude, the State Coordinator, said the time has come for the citizen to move away from the old order of electing people with questionable character.

The State Coordinator disclosed that (PBV) has held similar town hall meetings in Enugu North and East Senatorial districts of the state, adding that “in Enugu North, we endorsed the Senatorial ambition of the incumbent Governor of the state, Chief Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi.

According to him, “in Enugu East Senatorial zone, we have endorsed the PPD governorship flagbearer, Barr. Peter Mbah, and the Senatorial ambition of the former governor of the State, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, who is the incumbent Senator representing the district in the National Assembly NASS.

He explained that Mbah’s endorsement by PBV, is based on the comprehensive and all -encompassing campaign manifesto he presented to the citizens of the state, which if fully implemented will transform the economy of Enugu state, adding that Ugwuanyi and Nnamani were also endorsed based on their antecedents in the political space of the state.

Ude, said: “in a special way, I want to recognize the presence of the Deputy Chairman of Association of local government (ALGON) Enugu State, and the Executive Chairman of Ezeagu local government area, Hon. Chukwudi Ozoeluba, our host, the Executive Chairman of Awgu local government, Hon Pedro Nwankwo (Mayor Ome Ogo), the Executive Chairman of Aninri local government, Hon Bennett Ajah.

The Coordinator who equally expressed satisfaction with the zeal of its members in ensuring that only credible Candidates are elected in Enugu state come 2023, also recognized in a very special way the Executive Chairman of Udi local government, Hon. Nze Philip Okoh and his Oji River Council area counterpart, Hon. Onyegba Chinedu, describing them as “our five pillars of support for our activities.

“I also want to recognize the presence of the PDP Zonal Chairman, eminent political juggernauts from across the country.

He added: “I recognize the members of Enugu State Polling Booth Vanguard who worked tirelessly to organize this programme. And very specially I recognize the most important group, the participants without whom this programme will not be a success. I welcome you all to this great event.

“Earlier this year, there came the burning desire to reshape our political landscape and factor in the people in determining the outcome of elections.

“This vision, powered by political and civil society activists from different political parties like my humble self, Comrade A.C. Ude of Hon Nelson Uduji, Engr. Obed Eneh, Hon Erochukwu Ugwueze, Lolo Queen Nwankwo, Ozo Joseph Ugwuoke, Hon Tony Alum, Hon El-Ajah and a host of others, from diffetent political parties brought us together to form the Enugu State Polling Booth Vanguard”

“This movement is spreading like wild fires and permeating every nook and crannies of the political landscape of Enugu State.

“Our major goal is to sensitize and mobilize the grassroot to cast our block votes for credible candidates irrespective of political affiliations.

“With the direction of our Grand Patrons, Hon. Chief Dubem Onyia, Dr Uche Uzochukwu, Igwe Okeke-Arum, Group Captain J. Orji, Hon. Nelson Maduka Arum, Dr Emeka Nwatu, Dr. Chukwunweike, Arch Jake Ude, Chief Humphrey Ojimma, Royal father’s and trustees, we have been able to penetrate the entire political landscape and taken democracy to the door step of the people.

“We have all gathered here today, not as political parties but as great individuals, who are tired of the old order.

The APC Chieftain stated further “We are here today to unanimously decide to support candidates, irrespective of political affiliations, who can deliver the dividends of democracy.

“This is the new order!

We are not here to preach political parties. We are here to listen to the candidates so that this will help us to collectively decide our common candidate that will lead us to the desired destination.

“We are all aware that Politics in Nigeria is gradually leaning towards credibility of individuals as against party lines. I wish us well as we take our destiny in our own hands and indeed Our Desired Future is Here!