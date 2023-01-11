I Never Knew My Father, Was An Orphan- President Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari made a surprising revelation, saying he was an orphan and he had no idea who his father was.

President Buhari disclosed this while speaking at the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign rally at August 27 Stadium in Damaturu on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

He said: ‘‘I was an orphan; I did not know my father. I spent nine years in a boarding school and because of [my] education, I was enlisted into the Nigerian Army.”

The Nigerian leader speaking on the importance of education, tasked the huge crowd at the stadium to ensure they send their children to school, stressing that whatever they have in this world can be taken away except the knowledge they have acquired.

‘‘Make sure you send your children to school and make them understand that whatever you have in this world can be taken away from you except the knowledge you have in your head,” said Buhari.