I Spent ₦‎38.3 Million On 2023 Presidential Campaign – Sowore

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Omoyele Sowore, the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, has opened up on the amount he spent to run his campaign.



Sowore made this declaration in a statement signed by Femi Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary of the party on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, saying that ₦‎40,146,674 was received from donors.



According to the statement, the party’s presidential campaign made use of ₦‎38.3 million.

The statement reads in part, “In line with the best campaign practice and the spirit of accountability as we hold dear in the African Action Congress (AAC), the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC) has released final breakdown of the 2023 Presidential election campaign donations, sources of funding and expenditure”.



The AAC also challenged President Bola Tinubu and other presidential candidates to release their campaign finances.



“Aside from monetary contribution, we can not quantify the human resources put into the campaign from Nigerians who supported us day and night. Those who stood their ground and gave their time to toeing the path of honour and integrity.



“We can not thank you all enough. The Campaign Organization also seizes this medium to challenge other Presidential candidates including the one who was sworn in, to release their campaign financials, that’s if any books were kept at all”, the party said.

The party also tasked political parties and other presidential candidates who asked for public donations during the campaign season to let Nigerians know the donations they got from campaign donors across Nigeria and beyond.

“We can’t have a clean leadership recruitment process in this country with people who shroud their campaign spending in secrecy”, the party said.





