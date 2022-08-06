I Was Born Into Wealth, Not Into Politics To Make Money – Nigerian Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Adefisoye, better known as Small Alhaji, has bragged that he joined politics not because of money because he was driving a Lamborghini at 18 but because he wants to serve.

Adefisoye, who represents Ifedore/Idanre Federal Constituency, disclosed this on his verified handle on Twitter on Friday as he canvassed for support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

“Drove a Lamborghini at the Age of 18, came from one of the richest families in Ondo State. Na passion for development carry some of us enter politics. No be the Money. Make Una Dey Calm down Get your voters card and vote your choices. I belong to BAT @officialABAT,” he tweeted.

It could be recalled that Adefisoye was elected on the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP, he, however, defected to the ruling party.