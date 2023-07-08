Unlawful Sit- At Home: Police Operatives Dislodge Enforcers, Recover AK47 Riffle, Ammunition

….. Inflict Fatal Gunshot Wounds On Suspects.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Determined to flush out the unrepentant criminal elements masquerading as Biafran agitators who had want to enforce the prohibited illegal sit-at-home order in Enugu State, Police Operatives serving in Awkunanaw Division of the Command Friday intercepted the armed hoodlums in the state capital, Enugu.

The Command said the criminal elements, were nabbed while attempting to snatch an ENTRACO branded Sharon minivan from its driver, at One-Day, along Agbani Road, Enugu.

Daniel Ndukwe DSP, the state police public Relations officer (PPRO, who disclosed in a statement made available Newsmen in Enugu said “the gallant and eagle-eyed Operatives engaged the miscreants in a gun duel, forcing them to abandon their vehicle and narrowly escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot wounds, due to the superior firepower of the Operatives.

He added that “an intense manhunt for the hoodlums is ongoing,”

“The vehicle, with copious blood stains on the seats and other items therein, was recovered, and after a thorough search conducted, the following exhibits were recovered, one (1) AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with nineteen (19) rounds of live 7.62 calibre of ammunition.

Others are, two (2) bottles of petrol bomb, one (1) hammer, one (1) plyer and one (1) Jack-knife, a pair of canvass with blood stains abandoned by one of the escaping miscreants, fetish objects, one (1) mobile phone, three (3) criminal hoods, one (1) hooded long sleeves, another without a hood and other incriminating exhibits.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Ammani, while commending the gallant Operatives, has reaffirmed that the Police and other Security Forces shall remain focused, sustain the ongoing onslaught against the subversive criminals and ensure that the good people of the State continue to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any kind.

“Accordingly, the Commissioner has called on citizens of the State, especially owners of medical facilities and those residing within the Awkunanaw, One-Day, Topland and Achara Layout axis of Enugu metropolis, to promptly report to the Police, anyone, dead or alive, sighted with gunshot wounds.





