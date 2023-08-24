I Will Prove My Doubters Wrong- Matawalle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, has reacted to the criticisms against his ministerial appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

The African Examiner recalls that after President Tinubu assigned the Ministry of Defence to the former Governor of Zamfara State, many Nigerians frowned at the appointment because Matawalle was not able to curb insecurity in his state.

Responding to this development, the minister expressed confidence in himself, adding that he has the wherewithal to handle his new assignment.

Matawalle stated this while speaking at a reception organised for him in Abuja.

He said: “I have been hearing some people saying my brother Badaru (Minister of Defence) and I do not have the capacity to serve as ministers of defence, these people do not even understand what security is.

“Therefore, this is not where the problem is, what matters most is one’s determination, courage, and opportunity.”

Speaking on his efforts in addressing insecurity in Zamfara State, Matawalle stated that one of the measures he put in place kept the people of the state safe against bandits for nine months.

“When I was governor of Zamfara State, we took all necessary measures to secure the state. There was a time when we went 100 days without any security challenges. We also spent nine months without a single person being harmed.

“All measures I took to curb the security problems in Zamfara State, I have to do it first and other governors followed suit. This is because I have a strong understanding of security matters,” the ex-governor said.

He also assured the people of Zamfara State that he and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru would work together to bring an end to insecurity in the country.

“I have good news for the people of Zamfara State that I will not disappoint them. I believe that with God’s help, we will be able to overcome the security challenges. Those who say Badaru and I cannot do it will be ashamed. They will see that it is God who is doing the work, not them,” Matawalle said.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



