I Won’t Quarrel With Oba Of Benin Concerning Returned Artifacts – Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that his administration will not engage in “disrespectful exchanges” with the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, concerning stolen artifacts.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

It could be recalled that the Oba of Benin had warned that the artifacts to be returned, does not belong to the property of the state government or any private corporate entity that is not a creation of the Benin kingdom.

He also cautioned that no state government or any individual can pose to be a legitimate destination for the artifacts to be repatriated.

In a statement by the monarch read by Chief Sam Igbe, the Iyase of Benin Kingdom, the Oba stated that the Benin Royal Museum is designed and will be sited within the vicinity of the Palace of the Oba of Benin from where they were looted.























