End SARS: Sack Lai Mohamed Now , Huriwa Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has been enjoined to sack the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed immediately.

This development is coming after the report of the Panel of Investigation set by the Lagos State Government to unravel the incidents of October 20, 2020, at the popular Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State.

The report released during the week had indicted the police and soldiers of the Nigerian Army of having killed and maimed harmless youths who were protesting illicit police activities and bad governance in the country.

However, Mohammed, in a series of press conferences has continually denied anyone was killed when soldiers attacked the protest scene.

Despite the Federal Government’s stance, the report indicated that there was indeed a massacre at the Lekki tollgate according to obvious evidence.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) reacting to this development, called for the dismissal, arrest, and trial of Lai Mohammed for his egregious falsehood which has now been contradicted by a judicial panel of investigators in Lagos.

HURIWA disclosed this in a statement issued to the press against the backdrops of the issuance of a conclusive judicial report and verdict by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of investigations.

HURIWA “is asking President Muhammadu Buhari as a biological father of many well-educated children, to order the arrest and prosecution of his minister of information Lai Mohammed for committing a grave and heartless offence that is equivalent to the denial of the Holocaust of the 6 million Jews by Adolf Hitler which is punishable by nearly half a century of incarceration.”

HURIWA “is also commending the brave members and Chairperson of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the #ENDSARS PROTESTS especially the circumstances surrounding the massive cases of extrajudicial killings by the Army and armed police when these armed forces opened fire with lethal weapons targeted at the unarmed protesters.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari must note that as a Father of many Children he needs to ensure that impunity is never tolerated especially the extrajudicial killings of very youngsters of Nigeria by the Army just for protesting police Brutality”, HURIWA added.























