I’m Not Aware of ₦860m Lodged In My Firm’s Account By Anambra Govt — Witness

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 10th Prosecuting Witness (PW10), Udochukwu Okparache, in the ongoing trial of former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has told Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja that he was not aware of a total sum of N860m lodged in his company’s account by the Anambra State Government.

Okparache, a general contractor and owner of Youdooh Ventures Limited, disclosed this while being led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN).

The contractor stated that when he inquired from his account officer what was going on with his account domiciled with the bank, he said the account officer told him that the transactions carried out with his account was meant to boost his account status to enable him to meet the requirements of travelling abroad.

He said, “Sometimes in April 2023, I was called by the EFCC to come and give clarification in respect of Youdooh Ventures bank account, which I opened in Awka and when I got there, they showed me the transactions I had done with the Anambra State government but couldn’t understand the transaction that was there.

“Immediately, I called my account officer, who told me that he was boosting my account. The inflows were made through the Manager’s cheques and the outflows were done by individuals.

“The transactions that were done in that account were through Manager’s cheques, which was about N60 million but N860 million was the total amount that passed through my account, which Cherish Ventures Limited, Chief Mrs Eberechi Willie Obiano, Easy Demands Limited and so many others companies benefited from the transactions. I did not bid for any contract with the Anambra State government,” he said.

While analysing exhibit PW3 A1-A5, particularly from pages 119 to 145, which was his statements of account, the witness confirmed that monies were transferred into his account in tranches.

He explained that N18 million was paid on April 5, 2018, and N9 million on the same date.

According to him, further payment was made into his account on April 11, 2018, while N7 million was transferred to the wife of the defendant (the former governor).

During cross-examination by defence counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), the witness stated that the reason he did not report to the bank when he noticed the transactions was that he wanted his account to be boosted.

He also denied knowing the defendant stressing that he didn’t know if it was the defendant that authorised all the transactions.

After listening to his testimony, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter till 26, 27 and 28, May 2025, for continuation of trial.

Obiano is facing trial on nine-count charges bordering on money laundering, diversion of funds, stealing and corruption to the tune of N4billion.