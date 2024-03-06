I’m Not Desperate To Be President —Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, disclosed that he was not desperate to be president of Nigeria but he wants the country to work.

Obi made this known in Abuja as he reacted to his award as the ‘Leadership Politician of the Year 2023’ during the annual Leadership Conference and Awards.

“I am not desperate to be president, I am desperate to make Nigeria work,” Obi stated while adding that young Nigerians should be productively engaged in order to eliminate poverty and crime,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor also disclosed that it was a shame for Ukraine, a war-torn country, to give grains to Nigeria when Niger State alone can feed the whole of Africa.

“We have no reasons to be poor. Poverty should never be part of our lives especially in the North,” Obi revealed pointing out that with over 7,442,00 square meters of land, Nigeria can feed Africa.

He concluded: “Ukraine has no reason to give us grain. Niger State can feed Nigeria, Africa with over 73, 000 square meters of land.

“The two biggest states in the North-East, Borno with over 70,000 square metres of land and Taraba, are four times the size of Belgium that is exporting food. There is so much we can do in the country if we have the right leadership.

“The more you remove people out of poverty, the more you have fewer criminals.”