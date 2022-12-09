I’m Now Ready For Debate– Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has stated that he is ready for debates.

This development is coming after criticisms over the former Lagos States governor’s refusal to honour invitations for debates attended by other presidential candidates.

Addressing a group of young Nigerians in London, Tinubu stated that participating in a debate was never an issue.

He said: “I am ready to debate with you from morning till night… and I’m speaking in London, not in Jigawa. It is great that you are alive to tell the story just giving the assurance never to give up… Broadband creation, energy that you talked about.. if they’ve taken our advice.. in the beginning of democracy in 1999, we brought in investment. My Deputy then is here.. and then so many other innovative things.”

NAN