President Trump’s brother, Robert, dies at 71

Posted by Latest News, World News Sunday, August 16th, 2020

Photo: President Trump and his brother, Robert. Credit: @abc

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has died.

The president announced the death of his brother late Saturday.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” he said in a statement.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

He was 71 years old.

Robert worked as a real estate developer and executive for the Trump Organization.

(abc news)

