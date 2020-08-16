President Trump’s brother, Robert, dies at 71

President Trump’s brother, Robert, dies at 71Latest News, World News Sunday, August 16th, 2020
Photo: President Trump and his brother, Robert. Credit: @abc
Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has died.
The president announced the death of his brother late Saturday.
“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” he said in a statement.
“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”
He was 71 years old.
Robert worked as a real estate developer and executive for the Trump Organization.
(abc news)
