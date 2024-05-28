INEC Begins Voter Registration In Edo Despite Postponement Calls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Benin City, the state capital.

INEC started the exercise on Monday, May 27, 2024 despite calls by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the exercise be postponed over claims that some items were destroyed when flood affected the office of the electoral umpire last week.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Annugbum Onouha, led a team of INEC officials to various CVR centres within Benin the metropolis.

The team began at the Idia College in the Egor Local Government Area where officers in charge attended to people.

The flood disaster that hit INEC headquarters over the weekend necessitated a change in the coordinating centre for the CVR to Customs Road in Benin City which is in the Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The CVR exercise ends on June 5, 2024.

The forthcoming governorship election in the state has top contenders including Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC’s Monday Okpebholo.