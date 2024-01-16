W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Insecurity: Declare State Of Emergency In Abuja, FCT PCC Tells FG

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, January 15th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Due to the rising insecurity, kidnapping, and incessant attacks on residents in Abuja by bandits, The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner for Public Complaint Dalhatu Ezekiel has asked the Federal Government to prioritize the the area’s security situation and immediately declare a state of emergency.

Dalhatu was speaking on Monday at a press briefing organized to address the insecurity in the FCT.

He also called on the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to suspend all projects currently ongoing if need be to address this pertinent issue that involves the lives of FCT residents.

This is as he called for the setting up of a civilian joint task force as an alternative means of combating insecurity in rural areas.

